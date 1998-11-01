Make your own free website on Tripod.com

Howdy and welcome to the corporatedethburger webpage.

Want to get a copy of corporatedethburger in print?


The print copy of #1 comes with a 45 minute Sparkmarker live tape, #2 comes with a 60 minute tape of all your favorite punk bands doing other bands songs & #3 comes with a 60-minute live tape of the interviewed bands!
We're currently distributed by Scratch Distribution & Monolithic Distributers. So contact them and they'll hook you up!